Antigua confirms two imported Malaria cases

The Ministry of Health has officially confirmed two imported cases of malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, in Antigua and Barbuda.

Maurice Merchant, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, disclosed the information during a recent post-Cabinet press briefing.

“Two cases of malaria have been confirmed; the Ministry will give an update at a press briefing, probably before the end of this week or early next week,” Merchant announced.

As a precautionary measure following the discovery of these cases, authorities have implemented increased surveillance at the country’s ports of entry.

To further address the situation, the Ministry of Health has scheduled a press briefing for this Friday, which will focus on the department’s overall health preparedness regarding global health crises.