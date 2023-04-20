Antigua examining 20 bids to purchase Alfa Nero

The abandoned superyacht Alfa Nero attracted 20 bids .

In his notes from yesterday’s cabinet meeting, Ambassador Lionel Hurst, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office, divulged this detail.

“Twenty bids were received, and due diligence on potential buyers is ongoing.” “The process should be completed in about 30 days,” Hurst said.

Andrey Guryev, a sanctioned Russian oligarch, owns the Alfa Nero, which is valued approximately US$81 million.

The 81.2-meter warship has been parked at Falmouth Harbour since February, after Guryev, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the US following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, Antigua and Barbuda initiated the process of selling the Alfa Nero because it posed a hazard to the ecosystem in and around Falmouth Harbour. Advertisements for the sale were published in both local and international media, but neither Guryev nor his representatives reacted.

The government stated that when the vessel is sold, the proceeds will be utilized to pay off obligations owing to the vessel’s local suppliers and employees.

Source : Loop News