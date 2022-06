Harold Browne, the father of Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne has died.

This was shared via a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday.

Mr Browne died at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre on Saturday. He was 76.

The cause of death is not known.

He will be laid to rest on Tuesday June 7.

Condolences to Prime Minister Browne and the rest of his family.

This story will be updated when more information is available.