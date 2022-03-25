Antigua government distributes hundreds of water tanks to citizens

The government of Antigua says it has begun to distribute hundreds of water tanks free of cost to some of the country’s most vulnerable residents.

The programme of assistance had first been announced following a cabinet meeting earlier this year as a way of improving water storage and sustainability across the country.

Prime Minister Hon. Gaston Browne has also announced a loan programme to assist homeowners to improve their homes, including the installation of water storage solutions.

The loans will be offered on concessional terms under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Urban Renewal.