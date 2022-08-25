Antigua government names Kemba Walker Ambassador-at-Large

The Antigua and Barbuda Government will appoint Detroit Pistons point guard, Kemba Walker, as its Ambassador-at-Large.

The cabinet took the decision to grant Walker the ambassadorship yesterday.

The government said it is of the view that “this high-profile player can be–and has indicated his willingness to promote Antigua and Barbuda youth– all across the USA.”

Walker’s father, Paul, is from Antigua and Barbuda and his mother, Andrea, is from the US Virgin Islands.

The 32-year-old will not be paid for the role.