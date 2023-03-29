Antigua govt to launch investigation following migrant boat tragedy

In waters between Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis, a migrant boat disaster claimed the lives of at least three persons, according to Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who said that the government will conduct a thorough inquiry.

In a statement issued this night, Browne expressed “great grief at the loss of life and anguish endured by those aboard a vessel” that departed Antigua early Tuesday morning with 32 people, including two Antiguans.

Antigua and Barbuda will not abandon the over 600 West African migrants who were transported to the Caribbean as tourists by Antigua Airlines between November 2022 and January 2023 but were left behind in the country.

“We will also respect our international duties against human trafficking and illicit migration by boosting our collaboration with regional and hemispheric allies,” Browne stated.

“In the meanwhile, my government will continue to give sanctuary to the survivors of today’s events in Antigua and Barbuda, and we will make arrangements for the burial of the deceased. We will also make every attempt to contact their family members to inform them of this tragic event.”

Browne advised the remaining African migrants not to be duped by human traffickers’ claims.

“We ask to the Africans in Antigua and Barbuda not to be seduced by schemes like the one that occurred [yesterday],” he stated, “but rather to engage with the government through our Immigration officials to find appropriate solutions to their problems.”

At least 12 migrants are missing at sea, and a multinational search is now underway.

Source : Loop News