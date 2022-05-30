Antigua launches manhunt for five escaped Haitian migrants

A warning has been issued to the residents of Antigua against harbouring five illegal migrants from Haiti who escaped the Immigration Detention Centre on the island.

Steadroy Benjamin, the islands’ Minister of National Security, said authorities were investigating the matter.

The group of four men and one woman arrived at the VC Bird International Airport from Santo Domingo with the intention of continuing to Montserrat.

In a statement, authorities said they discovered none of the individuals had “the proper documentation” to enter Antigua and Barbuda.

Arrangements were made to fly the quintet back to Haiti on Sunday.

However, they fled before they could be deported. According to Benjamin, the details of how they escaped remain unknown, adding that he was “very concerned.”

All five are believed to be in Antigua, according to the Department of Immigration.

Members of the public in Antigua and Barbuda are urged to remain vigilant and to report any sightings of the five escapees by calling 464-3245 or 464-3141, contacting the nearest police station, or calling 774-8289.