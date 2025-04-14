Antigua Unveils Modern Arrival & Departure System for Travelers

Antigua Launches ArriveAntigua.com to Streamline Airport Entry and Departure

The Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment, in collaboration with the Antigua Department of Immigration and the Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Division, is pleased to announce the official launch of www.ArriveAntigua.com a modern Arrival and Departure System designed for travellers using V.C. Bird International Airport.

“We are committed to continuously improving the visitor experience in Antigua and Barbuda. The launch of ArriveAntigua.com is a major step in creating a smooth and seamless experience from the moment visitors arrive, allowing travellers to spend less time in the terminal and more time enjoying our 365 stunning beaches”, said Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Transportation, The Honourable Charles Fernandez.

The fully integrated, electronic system significantly enhances convenience and efficiency for visitors, reducing the time between gate and beach.

Key Features of ArriveAntigua.com include:

Simple, Dynamic Interface: No app download required. Travellers can quickly complete the online form using their mobile or tablet devices.

Automatic Passport Scanning: By simply taking a photo of their passport, visitors allow the system to automatically populate personal details, simplifying the process.

Quick Questionnaire: Within 72 hours of their scheduled flight, travellers answer a few brief questions about their stay and customs declarations.

Effortless Arrival and Departure: Upon completion, travellers receive a QR code, which can be saved via screenshot, added to an iPhone Wallet, or accessed through email confirmation. This QR code expedites processing at Immigration and Customs, ensuring a swift entry and exit experience.