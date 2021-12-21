Antigua makes a compassionate payment to former LIAT workers

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda on Monday dispatched EC$2,000,000 to the LIAT Court-appointed Receiver for distribution to resident former LIAT workers.

This sum is intended to meet partial satisfaction of the cash component of the compassionate payout which the Antigua and Barbuda Government has volunteered.

It extends this compassionate offer, though the Government has no legal obligation to make any such payments.

The payment by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda is a compassionate payment, intended to bring some Christmas cheer to those who have been unable to earn incomes since they were severed.

The payment is limited to former LIAT workers resident in Antigua and Barbuda. (DB)