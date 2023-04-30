Antigua Prime Minister says rescued Cameroonian migrants can’t reenter

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne has confirmed reports that migrants from Cameroon who were rescued from a recent boat disaster, will not be allowed to reenter the country.

“Why bring them back when they are likely to smuggle out of the country again,” said the Prime Minister in an article written in his own publication.

His comment confirmed a recent statement from the government of St Kitts Nevis which indicated that Antigua and Barbuda had reneged on its previous promise to accept the refugees back into the twin-island nation.

Over one month ago – on March 28, 14 migrants, along with two Antiguans, were rescued after their boat capsized in water offshore St Kitts en route from Antigua to St Thomas, in the United States Virgin Islands.

“The government of St Kitts and Nevis continues to pursue workable and diplomatic solutions as it is duty bound so to do,” the statement from the neighbouring country’s Ministry of National Security added.

Meanwhile, all but one of nine people who fled the detention facility outside Basseterre on Thursday have since been located.

They were among some of the survivors of fishing vessel La Belle Michelle, which ran into difficulty while dangerously overcrowded with around 30 passengers.

Three bodies were pulled from the sea but more than a dozen more still missing and presumed dead.

They were among hundreds of Cameroonian refugees fleeing conflict back home who arrived in Antigua and Barbuda late last year on charter flights from Nigeria.

