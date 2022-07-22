Antigua says new airline will serve the Eastern Caribbean and West Africa

The Antigua and Barbuda government says a new airline will soon be permitted to operate flights from West Africa directly to the Caribbean island.

A statement issued after the weekly Cabinet meeting said that the company, operating the airline “is financed by wealthy Africans who wish to open a new route between the African continent and the Eastern Caribbean.

“The firm is hoping to collaborate with LIAT, flying passengers north and south of Antigua who have come from West Africa on Antigua Airways,” the statement said.

A government spokesperson said that the government is “excited about such opportunities,” adding “our Cabinet sees this as an opportunity for great expansion and growth within the Eastern Caribbean”.

The Cabinet statement did not indicate the amount of funds being invested in the new airline