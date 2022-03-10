Antigua to drop mask mandate from March 16

Antigua and Barbuda’s mask mandate will come to an end from Wednesday 16 March 2022, as the twin seeks to live with the coronavirus.

The decision to make mask-wearing optional was taken during yesterday’s meeting of the cabinet after a presentation by Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rhonda Sealey-Thomas.

A note from the cabinet said Sealey-Thomas and her team proposed that face masks be worn by workers indoors where workers come into contact with strangers.

In outdoor places spaces, it is recommended that people wear masks when they are in crowds.

Antigua and Barbuda is the first member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to make mask-wearing optional.

Antigua and Barbuda has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccine penetration rates in CARICOM at 62 per cent of its eligible population.

The government has therefore encouraged islanders to become vaccinated to meet the goal of having a vaccination rate of 70 per cent by June 1.

Antigua and Barbuda Carnival 2022 is carded to take place between July 27 to August 2.