Antigua to remove restriction on unvaccinated travellers

Antigua and Barbuda announced that it will be removing the requirement for visitors to the islands to be vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) from April 13.

The decision was taken at yesterday’s cabinet meeting.

“The Cabinet took the decision to reduce further the restrictions which governed during the Covid-19 pandemic. All persons entering Antigua and Barbuda, commencing next Wednesday, 13 April 2022, subject to any evidence regarding any new variant, shall be allowed to enter without vaccination,” a note from yesterday’s cabinet meeting stated.

“However, all those persons who are unvaccinated are required to submit to a PCR Test, no more than 4 days old, before boarding their flight to Antigua.”

This rule previously applied only to nationals and permanent residents of Antigua and Barbuda.

