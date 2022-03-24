Antigua wants OECS response to EU stance on CBI Programmes

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne are calling for an OECS response to the European Union stance on citizenship programmes or CBI.

“We have to see it as a threat and we must stay ahead of this threat”, Browne said.

“This represents a significant threat to our [Citizenship by Investment] CBI programmes and I’m of the view that we ought to come together as an OECS subregion and to have a démarche on the European Union.

“The reason why our citizenship programmes are viable is because we go straight to citizenship. If countries in the OECS had to compete exclusively by offering residency, then clearly, we’d not be able to compete with the US programme or those in Europe.

“So, it is the added incentive [of] giving citizenship within a short period of time – within a ninety-day period – that makes our programmes so attractive”, Browne explained.

Browne maintained that the countries in the sub-region are doing what is necessary to secure their programmes from any unscrupulous activity.

“The technology is there to conduct due diligence within a short period of time, so it’s not a case that countries in the Caribbean are cutting corners…undermining the safety of our programmes by not conducting the necessary due diligence”.