Antigua will trade with Venezuela In spite of US threats

Gaston Browne has made it abundantly clear that he opposes the United States sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela.

Browne calls those policies “fundamentally wrong.”

US officials have threatened to impose sanctions on any country that does business with the South American country.

With such policies, the PM accused the US of violating our sovereignty by deciding with whom we want to do business.

According to him, such policies are not only hurting Cuba and Venezuela but are also hurting others in the region because Antigua and Barbuda could potentially benefit from the concessions offered by Venezuela.

Taking note of the rise in fuel prices in the region, he said “if Venezuela sends us a shipment of petrol, we will take it.”

The Trump administration barred Venezuela from the US financial markets in 2017 and subsequently banned trading in Venezuelan debt and dealing with the Venezuelan state oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela, or PDVSA.