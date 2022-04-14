Argentina: demonstrators rally for jobs, food amid rampant inflation

Thousands of Argentines marched Wednesday for jobs, food, and more social aid as rampant inflation undermines government efforts to raise living standards.

Protests were held countrywide but centred on the capital Buenos Aires just hours before the government announced the latest inflation figures – 6.7 percent for the month of March – more than even the most pessimistic projections.

This brought the cumulative total for the first quarter to 16.1 percent and set the country on course for annual inflation of about 60 percent for the year, according to analysts.

Year on year, the March figure came to 55.1 percent – one of the highest in the world.

Argentina’s economy is rebooting with GDP growth of 10.3 percent in 2021 after three years of recession.

Unemployment fell to seven percent in the final quarter of 2021 – the lowest rate in six years.

But inflation continues to rise and the poverty rate is at 37 percent.

Braking inflation and the fiscal deficit were key conditions for the IMF agreeing to refinance a US$44.5-billion loan.

The government’s job is being hampered by spiralling inflation worldwide, fuelled by the war in Ukraine.

The INDEC statistics institute said Wednesday that food prices alone rose 7.2 percent in March.

For education the increase was more than 23 percent, for clothing and shoes 10.9 percent, and for housing, water, electricity and gas, 7.7 percent.

For 2021, the rate was 50.9 percent and the government had targeted limiting inflation to no more than 48 percent in 2022.

In February, the government boosted by 50 percent the aid given to about 2.4 million Argentines in food stamps, now about US$50 per person per month at the official rate.

This week, it expanded price limits on some 1,700 consumer products, and set up a fund to stabilise the domestic price of wheat flour.