Ambassador Pandiani mets with Dickson and Gordon

On Wednesday night, Carl Dickson, president of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Association, and Theon Gordon, coach and former national captain, met with the Argentine Special Envoy Ambassador, Gistsvo M. Pandiani, for a working dinner.

Opportunities for sports cooperation in football were discussed with the ultimate goal of helping SVG qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Dickson and Gordon laid out their strategy to improve domestic football and the game plan for international competitions.

The meeting further discussed potential agenda items for SVG’s term as President Pro Tempore of CELAC under the direction of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves

Ambassador Pandiani entertained with stories of Leo Messi and the current World Cup team over dinner.