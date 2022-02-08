Argentine President Alberto Fernandez Visits Barbados

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez is on an official visit to Barbados. While on his visit he will also hold a reunion with representatives of the countries of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.

Fernandez arrived in Barbados on Monday afternoon after an international tour that previously included official visits to Russia and China.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Tuesday, he is expected to discuss issues related to the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), climate change, gender equality, and bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Fernandez and Mottley will also analyze issues of interest to this Caribbean country, which became independent of the United Kingdom in 1968 and became a parliamentary republic in Nov. 2021, after completely breaking with the British monarchy.

During his visit, the Argentine president will also hold a meeting with representatives of the countries of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), an organization promoting economic integration which includes Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique, and Guadeloupe.

Telesur