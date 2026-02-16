Arrest warrant issued for Guyana Opposition leader

News sources in Guyana have reported that Magistrate Judy Latchman issued an arrest warrant this morning for businessman and Opposition Leader, Azruddin Mohamed, after he failed to show up in Court on time for the continuation of his extradition hearing.

The Magistrate said this is not the first time that Mr. Mohamed has been late for Court and it is disrespectful to the Court.

The elder Mohamed, Nazar Mohamed, was also absent today and the Magistrate asked for an update on his medical condition.

Despite the pleadings of the Attorneys for the Mohameds, the Magistrate said the arrest warrant stands and the matter was adjourned to the 18th February.