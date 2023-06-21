More Artiste Boycott St Vincent’s Soca Monarch Show

Soca Monarch, the most patronized show for St. Vincent’s (SVG) Carnival (Vincy Mas), is in jeopardy as more artiste call for a boycott of the show.

The artistes boycotting the show include Da Pixel, Grabba Finesse, Charlie Rumist Johnson, and Derron Magikal Rouse.

According to a post by Charlie Rumist Johnson:

“After several conversations with the CDC, I find myself most disappointed. With that being said, I will not be entering any of the soca competitions this year or any other year as long as things remain the way they are. During this time, I’ve been accused of trying to boycott Carnival, holding the CDC at ransom, or trying to corner the CDC. My stance has rubbed many the wrong way, to the point where some friendships aren’t as friendly anymore. Nonetheless, I’m strong in my convictions; what we demanded was more than fair, and some can argue we could have asked for more”.

Grabba Finesse in his post simply said “No Entering Of Soca Monarch 2023”.

DaPixel tweeted, “We apologize to all our fans who have been anticipating DXdP’s performance, but we will not be participating in the Ragga Soca and Power Soca monarchs this year”.

I stand with my artistes 👊🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/pH7rY27cqs — Xan Xan Daddy 🇻🇨🇻🇨 (@skarcha99) June 21, 2023

The Carnival Development Cooperation (CDC) has not yet responded to the boycott by artistes.