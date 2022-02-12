The Ascent, Jamaica’s tallest building receives regulatory approval

Source Jamaica Gleaner – Developers of The Ascent, described as Jamaica’s tallest building, has received regulatory approval from at least one major agency.

The concept involves a mixed-use 26-storey building, with green spaces, on lands at Oxford Road in New Kingston.

CEO of Stratosphere Development Limited, Lyttleton ‘Tanny’ Shirley, said he would reserve comment on the project’s progress for another two weeks, as minor details were being tweaked.

The National Environment & Planning Agency, NEPA, in its published decisions for February granted approval to Stratosphere Development Limited, with stipulated conditions regarding the technical requirements for the structure during its pre and post-construction phases.

The permit allows for the developers to build 28 residential units, 11 office levels and 305 parking spaces. The residential units, as outlined in the document, comprise eight one-bedroom units, 10 two-bedroom units, six three-bedroom units and one five-bedroom penthouse unit. There was no estimate on the cost of development in the filings.