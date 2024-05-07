Official Launch of the Association of Vincentian Soca Artistes (AVSA)

The Association of Vincentian Soca Artistes (AVSA) is thrilled to announce its official launch to the media and public at the Peace Memorial Hall.

A press conference was held last Tuesday, 30th April inviting members of the media and Soca Artistes to attend. The organization, which has been in development for some time, is led by President Chewalee Johnson. He has assembled a competent and enthusiastic executive team that has been working together since August 2023.

The Executive comprises President – Chewalee Johnson, Vice President – Utamu Rose, Treasurer – Andrew James, General Secretary – Crystel Huggins, Committee Member – Elrico Hunte and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – Tyrique Thomas.

AVSA has meticulously followed the necessary steps to establish itself as an official organization. With a comprehensive strategic plan and draft constitution, the executive first held a private meeting inviting Soca artistes and enthusiasts to become members, receiving a positive response.

AVSA’s mission is to unify all Vincentian soca artistes for the overall development of Soca music in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Vice President Utamu Rose highlighted the importance of increased collaboration, stating, “This is just the first step, and we are in preparation to meet with key stakeholders in the industry as we chart the way forward together for the benefit of all artistes in St. Vincent & the Grenadines”

President Chewalee Johnson added, “AVSA is all about educating and unifying. We are launching initiatives such as workshops and seminars to help our members acquire comprehensive knowledge, training and enhance their abilities & profile as artistes, ultimately improving the quality of music in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

AVSA is committed to empowering Vincentian Soca artistes through unified representation, skill development, and robust industry advocacy. As we move forward, we are excited to foster a vibrant and cohesive community that enhances the professional landscape of Soca music in SVG.