At least 10 international airlines are interested in returning to Venezuela

Humberto Figuera, president of ALAV, says this interest of international airlines in resuming their activities in the country was already scheduled three years ago, but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figuera also notes that no country in the world, with the exception of Colombia and the US, has legal or diplomatic obstacles to re-establishing routes to Venezuela.

“Venezuela gradually opened its airspace to certain countries following the pandemic. Colombia, the Netherlands Antilles, and the United States are the only countries where local or Venezuelan airlines cannot operate,” he said.