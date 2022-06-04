ADVERT
Saturday, June 4

At least 10 international airlines are interested in returning to Venezuela

Lee Yan LaSur
At least 10 international airlines seek to resume operations in Venezuela
Caracas - Venezuela

Due to the improvement of several economic indicators since the end of 2021, such as the end of hyperinflation and the recession, companies from different countries began negotiations with the Venezuelan authorities to resume their activities in the country, including airlines.

At least ten international companies have already contacted INAC to discuss possible returns to regular operations in 2022. They include Air France, Iberia, Gol, Aerolineas Argentinas, and even Colombia’s Avianca.

In the opinion of Venezuelan lawyer Rodolfo Ruiz, a specialist in aeronautical law, the interest of companies in returning to Venezuela is very positive and is directly related to the recovery process and to the possibility of relaxing the blockade imposed by the US.

There is a renaissance in all economic sectors, and there is also a revival in the aviation industry. “As a member of the aeronautical industry in my country, I can say that it is a good time to start looking in Venezuela,” he told Banca y Negocios.

For its part, Colombian Avianca has already requested that Colombian Civil Aeronautics consolidate the Bogota-Caracas route with a frequency of seven weekly flights. In light of the proximity between the two countries, restoring the company’s activities would restore one of the most popular routes in the region.

Humberto Figuera, president of ALAV, says this interest of international airlines in resuming their activities in the country was already scheduled three years ago, but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figuera also notes that no country in the world, with the exception of Colombia and the US, has legal or diplomatic obstacles to re-establishing routes to Venezuela.

“Venezuela gradually opened its airspace to certain countries following the pandemic. Colombia, the Netherlands Antilles, and the United States are the only countries where local or Venezuelan airlines cannot operate,” he said.

Source :
Eluniversal
