At least 35 die in Zimbabwe bus crash as churchgoers travel to Easter celebrations

At least 35 people died when a bus crashed Thursday night in the southeast Zimbabwean village of Chimanimani, local media agencies reported. At least 71 others were injured.

The passengers, members of the popular Zion Christian Church, were travelling for Easter celebrations when the bus veered off the highway and plunged into a gorge, Zimbabwean police said.

The bus was carrying 106 people. Local authorities said that number was above regulations.

“Indications suggest that the bus was overloaded,” police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told the AFP news agency.

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe estimates that more than five people die daily from road crashes. The WHO says the numbers are likely higher and recorded more than 5,500 deaths in 2018 alone.

There has also been a rise in the number of vehicles used in recent years but no corresponding road maintenance work, according to UN reports.