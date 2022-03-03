At least 42 children killed by mud avalanches in Brazil

Petropolis authorities reported at least 42 children’s deaths resulting from mud avalanches.

In the Brazilian city of Petropolis, 42 children died because of mud avalanches caused by the torrential rains that occurred last February.

Starting on February 15, torrential rains caused flooding and mudslides, destroying houses, streets, and much of the infrastructure of the city of Petrópolis, located in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

Among the 231 casualties reported from the tragic incident, 42 were children, some of them found after days, because of the avalanche of mud that tore through the hill at the height of almost 26 feet.

Many people were trapped and could not escape, even after many efforts of authorities, volunteers, and relatives supporting in the search.

Some city residents commented that the events echoed what happened 11 years ago, when a similar downpour triggered massive landslides, killing almost 1 000 people in the region.

Minors represent almost a fifth of the reported casualties and women among the majority. 40-year-old Sara Aparecida Luiz, the kitchen helper, said she had lost two sons and two nephews. It is also the story of Gisela Arcaminate, who searched through the mud hoping to find her daughter.