At the CTO’s Sustainability Awards, Dominica excels

February 28, 2023 The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) recently announced the winners of the 2022 Caribbean Sustainable Awards Competition in which Dominica won the category award for ‘Tourism Education and Training’. The winner selected by the tourism development agency is WildDominique, an NGO created to support and promote sound conservation practices in Dominica.

The ‘Friend of Conservation’ initiative, launched in 2022, is a joint collaboration between WildDominique, the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division, Discover Dominica Authority, and the Dominica State College and was designed to establish biodiversity-friendly livelihoods in the Nature Island. The nationally recognized certification identifies and addresses knowledge gaps within the tourism industry, creates a unique opportunity for skill exchange between tour operators and conservation managers, and rewards tourism stakeholders who play an active role in sustainably promoting the nature island product. The ‘Friend of Conservation’ initiative ensures that tour guides are exposed to updated and accurate information regarding Dominica’s natural resources. By following the teachings of Sam Ham’s Environmental Interpretation, tour guides can understand how to translate that information effectively and seamlessly for the public’s understanding.

“We are elated to have won the award for tourism education as our chief objective is to educate the public on the importance of sustainability in Dominica. We are touted as the ‘Nature Island’ of the Caribbean so it is imperative that we combine our efforts to keep the island clean and green so that visitors and residents will enjoy the benefits of our forests year after year.” ~ Ms. Jeanelle Brisbane, Wildlife Ecologist & Founder of WildDominique

Three additional Dominican tourism businesses received runners-up awards from the Caribbean’s tourism development agency in other categories, demonstrating the island nation’s continuous leadership in sustainability. Both Rosalie Bay Eco Resort & Spa and Citrus Creek Plantation tied as second runner-up for ‘Excellence in Sustainable Tourism,’ while Mango Garden Cottages scored second runner-up for ‘Community-Based Tourism.’ The other award categories were ‘Tourism Health & Safety’ and ‘Destination Stewardship & Resilience Award.’

The annual awards recognize individuals, groups, organizations, or companies from over two dozen CTO member countries which have developed responsible tourism products or are engaged with implementing initiatives that embrace sustainable tourism concepts and core values. The competition is judged by an Award Selection Committee comprised of a panel of experts selected by the CTO, representing various sectors of the tourism industry at the national, regional, and international levels.

DDA extends warm congratulations to all winners of the CTO’s 2022 Caribbean Sustainable Awards with special recognition to the local entities who participated. DDA will continue to encourage partnerships between local communities and stakeholders, as well as the private and public sectors, to continue advancing the local and regional sustainable tourism product.