Austin, Texas holds ‘radiological incident’ drill this week

This week, agencies from across the country will practice responding to radiological attacks at an exercise in Austin, Texas.

The exercise, called Cobalt Magnet 22, will be led by DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) from Monday to Friday.

A radiological attack will be simulated at Cobalt Magnet 22 to allow personnel from more than 30 local, state, and federal agencies to hone their response systems.

In a statement, the NNSA said residents of Austin might see “field teams in protective clothing using radiological monitoring and detection equipment, low-flying aircraft performing data gathering overflights, and first responders staging at various locations.”

As part of the exercise, the Nuclear Emergency Support Team will provide radiological monitoring and assessment assistance to officials in Austin.

NEST consists of men and women trained to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable scientific advice during fearful events, said DOE Deputy Under Secretary for Counterterrorism and Counterproliferation Jay Tilden.

“Saving lives and reducing the impact of a nuclear accident requires understanding what happened, who will be affected, and what the best response should be. This information is NEST’s bread and butter. We provide it to local, state, and federal leaders as quickly as possible.”