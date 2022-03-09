Austria to scrap mandatory Covid vaccinations

Austria will suspend its compulsory vaccination policy, Constitutional Minister Karoline Edstadler (ÖVP) announced to the press early on Wednesday.

“After consultations with the health minister, we have decided that we will of course follow what the (expert) commission has said — we will suspend mandatory vaccination,” minister Karoline Edtstadler told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

The burden on fundamental rights is not “necessary” at the moment, she added.

The decision was taken after evaluation of a report by Impfpflichtkommission, a special commission set up to determine whether Austria’s law mandating its residents be vaccinated against Covid-19 is necessary and legally justifiable.

The law will be “put on hold”, the minister together with Austria’s new Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) announced.

Though the rules do not apply, they want the flexibility to be able to react to any situation and the provisions could be reactivated if deemed necessary, the ministers said.

Austria’s vaccination law entered into force on 5 February.

Still, it had been only in the first stage, with residents receiving informational letters on vaccines against Covid and the law itself.

Currently, the alpine country has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with just under 70 per cent of its people fully vaccinated. Austria has averaged 4,557 vaccines per day in the last seven days, most of them given as a third-dose or booster shot.