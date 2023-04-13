Avenues United Football Club continues protest and appeal

The 16th April 2023 will be one month since Avenues United Football Club, paid for and lodged an appeal against the decision or better yet,lack of decision made,on the protest of Matches between Avenues United FC versus Hope International FC by Mr.Marlon Stevenson the sole adjudicator.

The SVG Football administration has not responded in anyway to acknowledge or update the club on the matter of the appeal. This mode of operation continues to be the recurring theme of the current administration as it pertains to any pertinent matters raised by affiliates.

The SVG Football administration continues to advertise the final games of the men’s premier division of the national club championship that will be played on 15th April 2023. It will be wise to understand that FIFA has paid for the club championships to be recorded and streamed by VC3. The standard of our club football and officiating has been out there for the world to view.

Hope International FC is one of the clubs that can be crowned champions of the league,however if the results of the appeal should go against them, they may find themselves losing valuable points and a disruption in the final result standings.

How then could such an urgent matter, with such grievous implications, that was tabled since the month of January 2023 be treated with such disdain and not be resolved with some efficacy.

To answer that question one just has to check the list of protests and complaints lodged, unanswered questions asked, and unresolved matters tabled by many different affiliates to the current administration, that have gone without regard, response or resolution. It is now the realization of the majority, which includes not just affiliates but also the media entities, the private and public sector, that nothing better can be done with the cards in hand.

Avenues United Football Club acted within it’s right to protest the games against Hope International FC and also to appeal the decision of Mr.Marlon Stevenson.

Not receiving any acknowledgement or correspondence for almost a month on this matter, from the the current SVG football administration is not a mystery, however it does speak volume of the current state of affairs and raises concerns even as affiliates ponder with a certain fear what the future could look like for the sport of football if changes in administrative personnel are not made.

For those of us who continue to not let our position be made known on these matters, it is ok, Avenues United Football Club understands the hand you have been dealt, it is difficult for some of us as affiliates to demand more from our friends in administrative power, be remined however,that these matters tend to touch the fabric of even the remotest of us at some point, once they go unchecked. Today it is Avenues United FC, tomorrow it may be you, one of the many football affiliated silent public voices, that continue to whisper in the closets.

Whenever that time comes though, you can rest assured that Avenues United Football Club will stand in solidarity with you to ensure that the integrity of the sport of football is sustained.