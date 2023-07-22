Bahamas: 4 survive plane crash off Eleuthera on Friday night

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has confirmed reports of an airplane that crashed off the coast of Eleuthera shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to reports, four people were onboard a Bahamian-registered plane that took off from Governor’s Harbor Eleuthera en route to New Providence when the pilot encountered technical difficulties and made an emergency landing.

Residents of James Cistern, Eleuthera, aided the four occupants of the plane to land, where they all appeared to be unharmed.

The aircraft, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), was a Piper PA-23.

Source : Bahamas Police