Bahamas: Govt MP has shown support for criminalizing marital rape

Govt MP expresses support for criminalisation of marital rape

When amendments to the Sexual Offences Act are introduced in the Bahamian House of Assembly to criminalize marital rape, Minister of Works Alfred Sears will support them.

Sears made the pledge today during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“When the debate comes before Parliament, as the Member of Parliament for Port Charlotte, I can state unequivocally that I support the criminalization of rape in all circumstances,” he stated.

The minister was urged for further information since some lawmakers have expressed mixed feelings about changing the law to protect women from sexual assault in marriage.

Consultations on the revisions are under underway, and it has divided public opinion, notably among religious leaders who feel that rape cannot occur between a husband and wife.

When a lady claimed she was sexually abused by her now ex-husband during divorce proceedings, a court case in August 2022 put more light on the prevalence of marital rape.

In her ruling, Bahamian Supreme Court Justice Denise Lewis-Johnson stated that the man’s claimed acts could not be termed rape.

“The court accepts that rape is the most heinous act of cruelty and a malicious violation of a person,” she stated.

“However, according to the laws of The Bahamas, there is no rape in marriage.” The law prohibits one spouse from raping the other, according to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act. We interpret and apply existing laws here; we cannot and must not bow to the urge to modify laws.”

Source : Loop News