Bahamas has recorded its first case of monkeypox

Health officials in The Bahamas have confirmed that a visitor to the island, has tested positive for monkeypox.

The visitor, who travelled from London on June 9, was quarantined when he began displaying signs of monkeypox.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said the National Reference Laboratory tested samples collected from the man, who is in his 40s, and a result was returned on June 24.

Darville noted that the man was medevacked from Bahamian soil to Florida and all of his suspected contacts were tested and monitored.

The Bahamas is the third Caribbean country to confirm a case of monkeypox. Darville said investigators are monitoring another suspected case.

The person is a Bahamian who had recent contact with a foreigner.

The person has been in quarantine for 21 days and officials are awaiting final the serology of samples.