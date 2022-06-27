Bahamas is aiming to become a hub for digital assets

Bahamas Prime Minister Phillip Davis says as the country continues to set a path toward economic diversity and innovation, more stakeholders take advantage of the opportunities stemming from the new digital age.

Speaking at the launch of Agio Digital Ltd. & Gryphon Investment Advisors Bahamas over the last weekend, Prime Minister Davis said businesses like these help to uphold and facilitate the very mandate of economic stimulation his government continues to work diligently to advance.

He said with the government’s recent introduction of the policy White Paper on The Future of Digital Assets in The Bahamas, the launch of the two companies could not have come at a better time.

“As our country becomes the vanguard in digital assets around the Caribbean and the world, the policy that we put in place now can significantly generate a much-needed economic recovery and change the landscape of the Bahamian financial markets as we know it, opening our doors to international trade and business.”

Agio Digital Ltd. makes history in The Bahamas as the first alternative investments platform and the first company to be licensed as a Digital Wallet Provider for crypto assets.

The company has also partnered with Bahamian artist, Antonius Roberts, to bring Bahamian culture and creativity to the digital assets space with the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Davis also on the weekend attended the groundbreaking of the new FTX Digital Markets Commercial Complex.

In September of last year, the company moved its headquarters to The Bahamas and Prime Minister Davis said that it has since contributed greatly to various sectors of the community.

“Today, they continue to make positive impressions with the groundbreaking for their new headquarters, which will be a space to rival the Google campus, and one for innovation and training, attracting Bahamian and international talent,” said Davis.

He said the government regards this strategic move toward digital assets as a boost to economic recovery and diversification and future plans include ensuring that Bahamians are well equipped and educated to function in the new digital space.

“The government of The Bahamas will be partnering with the University of The Bahamas, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, FTX of course, and other financial institutions, to provide the best training and education, awarding certifications to degree levels for those already in the sector, and those who are interested in making this a career choice.”

He said that the introduction of Digital Assets to the Bahamas will also provide the arena for more comprehensive policy around climate change with the introduction of carbon credits, a mandate the government is keen on progressing.