Bahamas officials uncover human smuggling ring after intercepting 22 foreigners

On Sunday, Bahamian officials said they apprehended 22 foreigners, including two children, after intercepting a 32-foot catamaran flying the US flag in Bahamian waters.

“We will maintain our resolve. We will be relentless in our pursuit, and if we discover you are involved in human smuggling or human trafficking, we will bring you before the courts, and you will go where you deserve,” Police Press Liaison Officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters.

The group consisted of 13 adults, six women, two children, and one infant from Ecuador, Italy, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Brazil, according to her. They were on their way to North America, according to reports.

The migrants were apprehended by the Royal Bahamas Police Force Marine Unit, who intercepted the vessel west of New Providence based on intelligence.

The migrants have already been turned up to the Immigration Department for processing, according to the police.

