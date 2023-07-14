Bahamas PM dismisses calls for immigration Minister Keith Bell to step down

Prime Minister Philip Davis has rejected calls for Immigration Minister Keith Bell to quit after he presided over a citizenship ceremony at a recent funeral.

Last month, audio of Bell swearing in three people at the Metropolitan Church of the Nazarene was leaked.

Bell stated in the audio that awarding citizenship during a funeral was unusual. He was also heard handing out certificates, claiming to be doing it on behalf of the Prime Minister, the Cabinet, and “Bahamians everywhere.”

The Immigration Minister then stated that he was in The Bahamas to attend the funeral of Franck Racine, a Haitian born in The Bahamas in the 1990s. Racine’s wife was born in Haiti, he stated, and his two children were born in The Bahamas.

Racine, he said, requested for assistance after being diagnosed with renal kidney failure.

“He applied for citizenship during the previous administration, but nothing happened,” he explained. “As he cried, he said he didn’t want to die, and his wife and children were abandoned in ‘no man’s land.'” I promised to check at his situation. “It took some time, but his file was found,” said the Immigration Minister.

According to the Immigration Minister, he kept his promise, and his wife and children were granted citizenship.

However, there was reaction following Bell’s inauguration, and one of his predecessors, Brent Symonette, said his actions were “highly improper” and justified his resignation from Cabinet.

In response, the prime minister stated that no resignation is required.

“I think he’s acknowledged that it was unconventional, alright, and I don’t think it rises to the point where he needs to resign,” he added.

The main opposition Free National Movement, on the other hand, claims that the Davis administration has not appropriately addressed the problem, asking if the proper procedure was followed before the persons were granted citizenship.

Source : CMC