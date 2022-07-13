Bahamas records an imported case of Malaria

The Bahamas Ministry of Health and Wellness on Tuesday confirmed that an imported case of malaria has been recorded in The Bahamas.

In a release, the Ministry said “the patient was a Bahamian man in his mid-30s who had travelled to West Africa. The patient is receiving treatment in a private facility and is expected to recover fully.”

In addition, the Ministry of Health has activated its contact tracing and surveillance teams.

Public updates will be provided as needed.

Moreover, residents are advised to follow all protocols outlined by the country’s vector control division to diminish mosquito larval breeding areas.

It has been over ten years since The Bahamas was last reported to have malaria transmission.