Bahamas: Suspect in the killing of 4yro boy to be charged with murder

A man, who police believe is responsible for the shooting death of four-year-old Kenton Seymour Jr, is expected to be charged with murder next week.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander gave members of the media this update today.

Seymour was struck by a stray bullet on July 26 as he was heading home with his parents around 10 pm.

Seymour was sitting on his mother’s lap in the front seat of the family car when he was hit.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) said the bullet was fired by gunmen who were chasing after a 27-year-old man.

Cops said the man ran in front of the vehicle in an effort to evade the gunmen.

The man, who was recently released on bail for a murder charge, was detained by police.