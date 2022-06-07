Bahamas: Suspected monkeypox case is under investigation

The Bahamas’ health officials confirmed today they were monitoring the territory’s first suspected monkeypox case.

The suspected case is a man in his 40s, who has flown into New Providence on a British Airways flight in the last few days, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville told the media.

He said the individual is being treated in isolation, and he is keeping us updated on their progress on a regular basis.

A lab has been contacted to verify the man’s diagnosis.

According to the minister, the man’s contacts are limited and he does not expect any further spread.

It would be the first monkeypox case in the Caribbean if confirmed.

Over 100 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Western Europe, and Australia.