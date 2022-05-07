Three American tourists died at the five-star Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma, the Bahamas, on Friday morning, the luxury hotel chain said.

A fourth tourist, also American, was airlifted to a local hospital that day, said the acting Bahamian prime minister Chester Cooper in a statement.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, Cooper said. Foul play is not currently suspected, he added.

A spokesperson for Sandals and Beaches Resorts confirmed the news of deaths with “deep sadness” in a statement sent to Insider by email. “Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests,” the statement said.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Friday that officers responded to a call from hotel staff that a man’s body had been found unresponsive in a Sandals Emerald Bay resort villa. When the officers were en route, they were informed that a couple was found unresponsive in another villa.

In the first villa, detectives pronounced the man dead and determined that there were no signs of trauma.

In the second villa, a man and woman were pronounced dead. Neither individual showed signs of trauma, but both showed indications of convulsions.

The couple had complained of feeling sick the previous evening and attended a local medical facility to receive treatment before returning to the villa, the police statement said.

The police force is awaiting the results of an autopsy, the statement continued.