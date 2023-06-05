Bajan restaurant ‘Chefette’ making US debut with JetBlue & BTMI

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Export Barbados, and JetBlue will bring Rihanna’s favorite fast service restaurant to the east coast for a summer pop-up event. Chefette, Barbados’ largest fast food franchise, will debut in the US with a food truck pop-up in Manhattan on June 6 and Boston on June 8.

The food truck pop-up will serve chicken wings (“wing dings”), rotis, chicken tenders, and dipping sauces.

“Absolutely no trip to Barbados is complete without a trip to Chefette,” said Eusi Skeete, US Director at BTMI. “So we are excited to have partnered with this iconic Bajan brand as well as JetBlue, who continues to be one of our most valuable partners in bringing the east coast to Barbados and a bit of Barbados to the east coast via experiences like this one.”

Skeete continued, “This is the first time Chefette will officially leave Barbados, so it is quite a significant event and we are just happy to be a part of this moment.

“These experiences and events get us really excited,” said Export Barbados CEO Mark Hill. “We are passionate about showcasing and exporting the best of Barbados to the world, and Chefette has been such an integral part of the Barbadian cultural landscape for decades.”

“As a Chefette brand & team, we are honoured to partner with the BTMI & Export Barbados for this very historic pop-up event in New York and Boston,” said Ryan Haloute, CEO of Chefette Restaurants. “Chefette is one of the local staples in the culinary landscape of Barbados and it is extremely exciting to be able to showcase this experience overseas for the first time.”

BTMI will host a special media event on Friday, June 9, where tourism executives will demonstrate why Barbados is called the culinary capital of the Caribbean ahead of the October Barbados Food and Rum festival.