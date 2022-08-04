Bank of England predicts UK will enter recession at the end of 2022

The Bank of England projected Thursday that the United Kingdom’s economy will enter a recession at the end of the year as it hiked interest rates by the largest amount in more than 27 years, pushing to tame accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The rate hike of three-quarters of a point pushes the bank’s key interest rate to 1.75 per cent, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in December 2008. Most economists expected the hike after Gov. Andrew Bailey said two weeks ago that the United Kingdom’s central bank would “act forcefully” if the inflation picture worsened.

And worsen it will. Inflation will accelerate to over 13 per cent in the final three months of the year and remain “very elevated” for much of 2023, the bank said. The forecast reflects a sharp increase from the 40-year high of 9.4% recorded in June and paints a bleak picture of the future, with people already facing a cost-of-living crisis that has surged the cost of everything from groceries to utility bills.

The bank’s forecasters say inflation will hit its highest point for more than 42 years amid the doubling of wholesale natural gas prices tied to the war. Those energy prices will push the economy into a five-quarter recession — with gross domestic product shrinking each quarter in 2023.

“Growth thereafter is very weak by historical standards,” the bank said.