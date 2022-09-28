Bank Of SVG warns customers of ‘Email Scam’

The Bank of St Vincent & The Grenadines has received reports regarding a fraudulent email that claimed to be from the bank entitled ‘Unblock your account’.

Please do not click on any of the links provided. Additionally, kindly ensure that you do not update any information requested.

This email has no affiliation with BOSVG and customers are asked to delete it immediately.

To avoid becoming a victim of potential cyber-attacks, please observe the following best practices: – Do not click on links from senders you do not recognize – Do not provide sensitive personal information via emails Additionally, we ask that you to report any suspicious email or account activity to our info(dbosvg.com email address or to telephone number 784-452-4375.

We encourage you to continue being diligent in order to safeguard your personal information.