Bank-sovereign links are a key focus for the IMF

Ilan Goldfajn, Director of the Western Hemisphere Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), says the Washington-based financial institution is paying close attention to bank-sovereign linkages, particularly where external shocks have strained public sector balance sheets.

As a result of the escalation in debt in the Caribbean region, Goldfajn told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that banks with highly concentrated exposures could complicate recovery efforts if sovereign debt sustainability risks materialize.

Governments should pursue sustainable fiscal policies and take advantage of concessional financing opportunities to minimize risks associated with sovereign debt linkages.

“The Fund is ready to assist its members in this area, as it always has. Financial supervisors must promptly identify pockets of excessive risk exposures, enforce and/or tighten exposure concentration limits when warranted, and ensure banks’ and other financial institutions’ loss-absorbing buffers are commensurate with the risks they are taking,” the IMF official said.

The Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr Carla Barnett, said last month that implementing an integrated risk management framework robust enough to strengthen social safety nets and with the ability to adapt to shocks will allow the region to “build back better” after the various “challenges,” including the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years.

On being asked to elaborate on the statement attributed to the region’s top public official, Goldfajn said the IMF stood ready to provide policy advice, financial support, and capacity building to countries facing shocks.

Through identifying risks, assessing their likelihood and impacts, and discussing policy responses, the Fund’s work integrates country risk assessments with policy advice, while capacity development helps countries build up their economic institutions so they can implement the right policies in times of shock.

“The newly established Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), when combined with the additional financing it will facilitate, would help countries become more resilient to external shocks, including climate change and pandemic preparedness, and support sustainable growth,” he said.