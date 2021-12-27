Barbadians will vote in general elections on January 19, 2022

Barbadians will go to the polls on January 19, 2022, and Nomination Day is set for January 03.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the announcement in a national address on Monday evening.

General elections were last held in Barbados on 24 May 2018 for all 30 seats in the House of Assembly using a first-past-the-post system.

The 2018 election attracted a record number of parties and candidates. A total of 134 candidates were nominated to contest the election on 7 May 2018 – Nomination Day. The ruling Freundel Stuart led Democratic Labour Party (DLP), and the opposition Mia Mottley led Barbados Labour Party (BLP) have both announced their full slates of 30 candidates each. The new Solutions Barbados (SB), led by Grenville Phillips II, has announced a slate of 26 candidates, whereas the United Progressive Party (UPP), led by former BLP Cabinet Minister Lynette Eastmond is presenting a slate of 23 candidates.

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) won a resounding mandate from the electorate of Barbados winning all 30 of the seats in the Barbados House of Assembly following the 24 May 2018 General Election.

