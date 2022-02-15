Barbados and Guyana discuss food security

SOURCE – BARBADOS TODAY – Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley says the participation of ordinary people in regional trade and services will play a significant role in the realisation of regional food security.

According to the Barbados Today Mottley told the Guyana local private sector that trade will be occurring in an environment threatened by climate changes and that both Guyana and Barbados must find new areas of opportunities for trade, acknowledging that achieving food security is of utmost importance.

PM Mottley is leading a 14-member delegation in Guyana for the four-day working visit. The delegation includes the island’s agriculture minister Indar Weir and the Chief Agriculture Officer Keeley Holder.

She told the reception that achieving food security is an important part of the fight against climate change.

“As we fight the climate crisis and for those of us like Barbados that are water-scarce countries and whose capacity to be able to achieve food and nutritional security is compromised, then our ability to maximize the technologies opportunities that exist in today’s world is an absolute necessity,” Mottley said.

She said that for years Guyana and Barbados have held talks about improving connectivity with the two countries, but the visit this week can finally lay the groundwork for this becoming a reality.

Mottley suggested that Guyanese must seek opportunities beyond oil and gas and said that her delegation will be discussing projects for the continued expansion of gold and other minerals, tourism and hospitality training. Other areas of cooperation include public sector capacity building, education, healthcare, agriculture, food and nutritional security.

Mottley was addressing a reception Sunday night hosted by Gaico – one of the participating local companies in the 2022 International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana that gets underway on Tuesday.