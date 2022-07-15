Barbados announces $18 million package to help citizens cope with high prices

Barbadians should start to feel some ease from spiralling food prices and electricity costs as early as next week when a slash in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on certain items is expected to take effect.

Acknowledging the daily pressures experienced by Barbadians in coping with high prices of essential foods, electricity and gas, Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Thursday announced an $18 million package to bring much-needed ease.

The relief measures saw an additional 44 food and household items included on a VAT-free list. In some cases, customs duties were removed from certain items paving the way for reduced prices to consumers starting from next Thursday, and ending January 31 next year.

In addition to the supermarket ease, parents of school-age children would not have to worry about finding lunch for their wards during the summer holidays. Mottley said the School Meals Department will continue to provide lunches from July 25 to September 2 this year.

“The Ministry of Finance will also offer relief for householders’ electricity bills by ensuring we reduce the Value Added Tax from 17.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent for the electricity charge up to the first 250 kilowatt hours of everyone’s residential electricity bill,” she announced.

Mottley cited data from the Barbados Light and Power Company which reveals that 63 per cent of all households in Barbados use 250 kilowatts of electricity or less.

“That therefore will mean for them, their bill will move from $204.46 down to $187.06. This, my friend will cost the Government of Barbados $1.527 million a month and therefore overall, will come to just to $10.5 million, running from August 1 to January 31,” she pointed out.

The Prime Minister also addressed the import duty on hybrid vehicles saying, “The import duty on plug-ins will go to 25 per cent and for regular will go to 35 per cent. Both of these are down from 45 per cent and this will be effective from August 1, 2022.”

The cost to government of the VAT ease on electricity will be $10.5 million and the cost of the summer feeding programme will be $2.5 million while the reduction of VAT and duties is likely to be about $5 million. She said she will be asking labour to exercise flexibility when government meets with unions in a couple of weeks time.