The Eastern Caribbean island of Barbados is now a republic, replacing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and severing centuries-old ties with the British crown on the 55th anniversary of the Caribbean nation’s independence from the United Kingdom.

Barbados today replaced the Queen with Sandra Mason, a former governor-general who also will serve as the island’s first president.

The move will not have major effects on the country’s international relations, as the queen’s position as head of state has been symbolic.

The role that Mason, who was elected last month by a joint session of the country’s House of Assembly and Senate, takes up will also be largely ceremonial, behind Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

But supporters of the transition say removing the British queen as Barbados’s head of state sends a powerful message – and further distances the island from the colonial system that previously ruled over it.

Barbados will remain a republic within the Commonwealth, a grouping of 54 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe.

Barbados withdrawal from the monarchy will bring the number of Commonwealth realms – countries that continue to have the queen as their head of state – to 15, including St Vincent, Jamaica, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The last country to ditch the crown was the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius in 1992.