Barbados confirms presence of Omicron Sub Variant Ba.2

Barbados has confirmed the presence of the Omicron Ba.2 Sub Variant, based on the results of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) laboratory in Trinidad.

The confirmation came in a statement by Minister of Health and Wellness Ian Gooding- Edgehill.

He disclosed that 90 percent of the samples sent to CARPHA were positive for the Omicron variant, which he explained is highly contagious but does not generally lead to serious illness.

According to the Minister, the increase in the positivity rate started on March 28, 2022.

And the dashboard for April 13 recorded 428 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,357 samples tested.

“This represents an unfortunate record high of a 28 per cent positivity rate. This is in keeping with science that shows that the more COVID spreads, the higher the positivity rate will be,” Gooding-Edgehill stated.

“Our records show that since March 28, 5,104 new infections were detected. The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is reportedly more transmissible than BA.1 by 50-80 per cent and this has been attributed to the increased transmission of COVID-19 globally,” he said.