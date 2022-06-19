Barbados: Committee formed to study food and fuel price increases

The Social Partnership has formed a committee to study the increases in food and fuel prices.

Mia Mia Mottley made this disclosure at a hybrid panel discussion on Building Resilience and Sustainability in the Caribbean on Friday.

During these tough times, Mottley emphasized the importance of policy and fiscal space for the Government to continue to shield citizens. As she noted, the government had put in place an initial measure to cap fuel VAT rates.

“At least we tried to shield you by not taking as much tax and capping it. We’ll have to revisit it, unfortunately”.

“As recently as Monday, we set up a committee within our Social Partnership to examine the underlying costs of food and fuel, with an understanding that within two weeks … labour, private sector, and government will meet and that on July 8, when we meet back, we can take decisions that will benefit families in this country, particularly since the summer vacation is fast approaching”, she stated.