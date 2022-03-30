Barbados gov’t exploring free zone possibilities in Dubai

The Barbados Government is looking to establish a Gold Exchange.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the announcement Tuesday morning when she and a Barbados delegation met with key leaders of the Dubai Free Zone in Abu Dhabi.

“I hope that by this breaking of the ice, by the bringing of this delegation here and by the opportunity for us to deepen conversations, will result in us being able to settle on one or two areas. We feel, for example, that we can learn from you on the establishment of a Gold Exchange,” Prime Minister Mottley disclosed.

“And why? Our partners in the Caribbean, in Guyana, our partners in Africa, Ghana…we are uniquely positioned with just under 2 million people every year coming in to our shores to be able to visit us. That becomes a potential market for the people of Guyana and Ghana who don’t have access to that market to sell their gold,” she said.

She told the key free zone stakeholders in Abu Dhabi that Barbados was currently reviewing draft legislation for the creation of a similar zone.

“And we recognise as well, that in the same way that you have been that trading hub here, we have also been blessed with the geographical attributes to allow us to be a logistics hub as well,” the Prime Minister noted.

She said there are opportunities to benefit from the space between South America and North America, Central America, Africa and Europe, and to work with other partners such as Abu Dhabi officials to have global access.

She pointed out that Barbados was willing to be bold and daring in its pursuit of progress, and chosing Dubai was evidence of that.